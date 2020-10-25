Selena Gomez gives Timothée Chalamet company as he waits to vote; Actor leaves her in SHOCK due to this reason

Timothée Chalamet stepped out to vote with Selena Gomez giving him some company digitally. The former co-stars discussed politics while talking about Selena's age. company as he waits to vote; Actor leaves her in SHOCK due to this reason

Fans weren't prepared to watch Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet reunite on Instagram. The international singer and actor, who worked together on the movie A Rainy Day in New York, took to the social media platform a digital reunion as the latter stepped out to vote. The duo aimed at urging fans to vote but ended up giving more than just that message. Selena confessed during their chat that she is casting her mail-in ballot this year. Meanwhile, the Little Women star stepped out in New York City to cast his vote.

He revealed that he was at Madison Square Garden to cast his vote. He added that there were a number of people who turned up to cast their vote at the venue. "It feels like people are motivated," he said, via People, describing the surrounding. Speaking of US President Donald Trump, Timothée said, "Oh man. I really hope this guy loses."

As they exchanged their thoughts on voting and many other things, there came a point where fans got a glimpse of the duo's friendship. They were discussing the importance of young people voting when Timothée quipped, "You're 29." The revelation left the Come and Get It hitmaker's jaws drop. "Oh. My. Gosh!," the 28-year-old finally said.

In an attempt to save the situation, Timothée added, "I just Googled it, I just Googled it!" while uncontrollably cracking up. "That better not be the most significant thing in this live stream. I just aged you, I just aged you...Keep digging in a hole," he added.

Check out the video shared below:

This is so hilarious lmaoo timmy googling selena’s age bruhhhhh this is so timmy #timothéechalamet #SelenaGomez #Livestream pic.twitter.com/GOjNtQPiHa — don't be (@thatgirl181316) October 24, 2020

