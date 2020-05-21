Selena Gomez gives a tour of her house and details how she keeps her mental health in check during quarantine

Selena Gomez shared her quarantine self-care routine and detailed how she keeps her mental health in check during the lockdown. Read on to know more.

Selena Gomez opened up about how she is taking care of her mental health during the coronavirus lockdown. The Rare songstress collaborated with Instagram to give her fans a tour of her house and spoke about her quarantine self-care routine. “I think right now, it is more important than ever to talk about mental health, which is a subject that is very personal to me,” the singer said in the video posted by Instagram. Selena has been vocal about her struggles with mental health issues in the past and never shies away from sharing her experiences.

“So I’m asking you guys to take a break with me, and I’m going to show you some of the things that help me stay positive during this time and see if any of it resonates with you,” she said before sharing her secret of keeping her mental health in check during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Some of the things that help me is my DBT books [Dialectical Behavior Therapy]. And every single day, I’ll look at a worksheet or if there’s something I’ working on, internally, I’ll just kind of find a chapter that relates to me,” she said.

She also mentioned that it is okay to not be productive every day. She said she only works when she feels creative. “It’s okay not to do something every single day but when I’m feeling up for it and I’m feeling creative, this is my little area of creativeness. This is our makeshift studio. This is how basically I write or work on music that needs to be worked on," she shared. She then explained how she ends her day and unwinds.

“The last part of my routine is my unwinding process. So I usually take a walk at night because I can get rid of the day a bit. And then I come home, take a shower, wash my face, and then when I get into bed, my friends laugh at me, but I have a heating pad. It’s almost like an anxiety blanket. It feels really nice,” she said. Selena also mentioned that she likes to journal her thoughts sometimes.

Selena said she turns off her electronics before finally hitting the bed. “I will sometimes journal. And I have these beautiful little like, face sprays, rosewater, a candle to help me as well. And then I have my little Daisy, and we just kind of get into bed. I turn off all my electronics and I just relax."

