Selena Gomez goes back to trusted corset tops, looks fresh as a daisy as she steps out in Paris while fans mob her for pictures

Selena Gomez is putting her best foot forward during her stay in Paris, France. Her fashion look-book in the City of Love has been nothing short of impressive with the experimentative looks she has flaunted. The pop star has been consistently indulging in rising fashion trends, but corset looks seem to be her favorite of all. The 31-year-old has recently been sporting a number of looks that include cinched corset tops, much to the joy of netizens.

For her most recent look in Paris, Selena Gomez fell back on her trusted corset tops and strutted into the streets wearing a white version. The actress was mobbed by fans who were waiting for a glimpse of the pop star and they instantly went wild when she walked out of her hotel. The former Disney star then stopped to click pictures with the adoring crowd.

Selena Gomez goes back to corsets, looks fresh as a daisy

Gomez has been enjoying her time in France as she hangs out with her best friend Nicola Peltz, attends soccer games, flaunts trendy looks, and attends events. The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker sported a white corset top under an oversized white shirt for her latest outing. She paired it up with a denim blue skirt, and thigh-high snake boots, adding a touch of color to the prim look. She kept it minimal with no accessories, except the smile on her face.

Selena Gomez stops to take pictures with fans

Gomez looked fresh as she walked out of her hotel wearing the simple and chic look. She stopped to take pictures with the fans waiting outside and quickly obliged for selfies. Meanwhile, fans have been loving the change in the singer's style all thanks to her new stylist Erin Walsh and they are making their gratitude known. One user said, "Selena looks more like Selena since you've been styling her!!! Absolutely beautiful [heart eyes emoji]."

Selena Gomez and her love for corsets

Another commented, "you made selena gomez come back and we are totally grateful [heart hands emoji] [two hearts emoji]." A third noted, "She seems more confident & comfortable in her skin now and it shows! [fire emoji]." Meanwhile, the actress is most definitely in her corset era with the number of corset tops and bustiers she has sported in recent times. From her tan bustier in a recent selfie to her orange satin corset for Single Soon promo pictures.

From her purple corset minidress at the MTV VMAs after-after party to this white corset, Gomez is living her medieval and fantasy dreams. Her recent looks in Paris include a leopard print dress, an oversized gray blazer with culottes, and thigh-high boots with a shirt dress. The city is definitely doing its magic and as visible, the fans are enjoying every bit of it.

