Selena Gomez goes barefoot on stage to present a SAG Award; Here's why

Selena Gomez attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 looking like a complete diva. The singer whose Hulu show Only Muders in the Building was among the nominees was also among the presenters for the evening. Gomez left everyone surprised after she turned up on stage barefoot while presenting an award alongside her co-star Martin Short.

While fans couldn't take their eyes off Selena Gomez at the SAG Awards, they did notice an interesting change as the singer stepped up on stage to present an award and she seemed to have ditched her heels while doing so. Gomez who made an entry on the red carpet wearing black heels was later seen barefoot on stage after facing a small mishap during her arrival.

During her red carpet entry for the event, Selena tripped and fell to her knees in front of photographers and it seems following the same she decided to ditch the heels for the night. The singer's fans were mightily impressed with this move by the singer and applauded her calling it the "most Selena Gomez thing ever."

Gomez presented an award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role along with Martin Short and the duo made sure to entertain the audience during the same by cracking a joke. The duo shared a hilarious banter on stage during which at one point Short stated that he can't show too much excitement regarding the ceremony since his "Botox is fresh" to which Gomez jokingly added, "All right... Mine, too."

