Selena Gomez goes BLONDE? Fan says 'SLAYYY QUEEN’ to her latest photo dump

The multi-talented icon, Selena Gomez has always shared a special and personalized bond with her fans. She often treats the fans with sneak peeks from her life whether they are fun TikTok videos or vacation time for Paris. Recently, the iconic singer took to Instagram to share pictures in blonde hair. And to say the singer looked gorgeous is an understatement! Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram photo dump

On Sunday, Selena Gomez treated her fans with a photo dump from her blonde era. This photo dump featured the singer in a blonde look.

The first picture shows Selena Gomez behind the stage wearing an adorable dress as she poses for the pictures. The second picture shows her simplicity as she dons a black sweatshirt with her blonde hair pulled back and few strands framing her face.

In the third picture, the Wolves singer looked stunning in a powder blue dress. This picture seemed to be from behind the scene from a photo shoot. The RARE Beauty founder looked gorgeous with bold red lips and blown back hair. In the last picture, Selena Gomez looked beautiful as she captured a mirror selfie in blonde hair and colorful jacket.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to express their approval. One user wrote, “ALEXA PLAY BLONDE BY SELENA GOMEZ AND THE SCENE.” Another user wrote, “These are her old photos. But she's slayyinggg as always.”

Selena Gomez’s recent TikTok post

Selena Gomez recently turned to TikTok to understand the reason behind her single status. Using the "Why Am I Single?" filter, the 30-year-old superstar received an unexpected response that left her taken aback. TikTok's answer, "You Have Bad Taste," left Gomez visibly shocked. The Wolves singer was previously linked with Chainsmokers Drew Taggart and One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

