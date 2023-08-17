Selena Gomez grooving to THIS Ariana song in the studio has the fans asking if she's recording 'new single'

Selena Gomez's Instagram seems to be pretty busy these days. The singer has been posting a number of photos and video snippets from her personal life. What's interesting is that singer is also caught up in rumors of making a musical comeback. With hints of her next single, 'Single Soon,' making appearances everywhere, fans can not seem to wait for its announcement and release date. Well, a new update from the singer only suggests that she is at work and the single would be ready pretty soon. Here's what her new story tells us.

Selena Gomez hits the studio

In a couple of stories posted in the morning, Selena was setting her eyebrows while listening to 'Be Alright' by Ariana Grande. Fans were unsure where she was headed to. But it became pretty clear in the next story what was she up to. The singer then posted a picture of her inside the studio, near a mic. It became clear that she was out to record something. While some fans suggest that this could be some gig related to her commercials for Rare Beauty, her skincare line, others have a different idea.

Amid all the hints of her new single coming out, a lot of the fans have the theory that this was the rehearsal recording for the song. The single is allegedly titled "Single soon," and is expected to release in October 2023.



"Single Soon" release date

As of the time of writing, there is no particular update on when the new single will be coming out. There only was a voicemail message that has been circulating through the 'single soon' website. Only because it is in the voice of Selena's sister is it associated with the singer. A small part of the song is also heard in the voice message, meaning that some portion has already been recorded. Only time will tell what Selena is recording in the studio. We will be sure to update this section with all the happenings around the single. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates from the world of pop culture.

