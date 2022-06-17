Selena Gomez gushes about attending Britney Spears’ wedding: It was beautiful

Selena Gomez has revealed details about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's "beautiful" wedding. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, the actress and singer spoke about the star-studded wedding picture of herself with the bride, as well as Drew Barrymore, Madonna.

"I am really happy for her. It was beautiful," Gomez said of Spears, 40, revealing that they served "finger foods" during the reception, as per PEOPLE. " A Thursday wedding doesn't that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?" Jimmy Kimmel quipped. "I wouldn't know," Gomez answered with a laugh. Gomez donned a blue strapless jumpsuit to the Los Angeles wedding on June 9, where she performed Madonna's 1990 song Vogue with the Queen of Pop herself, 63, Barrymore, 47, Paris Hilton, 41, Versace, 67, and Spears.

However, during the song, the women danced together with Spears who was still in her wedding gown, and Madonna celebrated by holding up a glass. Will.i.am, Ansel Elgort, and Maria Menounos were among the other high-profile guests in attendance for Spears' wedding to Asghari, 28, and according to photographs, the famous buddies spent the night ripping up the dance floor.

Meanwhile, following an intimate ceremony in which Spears donned a Versace gown and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love, the pop diva and her guests partied until approximately 11:30 p.m., according to insiders. Interestingly, during the party, Spears and Madonna cheekily locked lips in a nod to their legendary onstage kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards albeit Christina Aguilera was not there to completely recreate the historic pop culture event.

