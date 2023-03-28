Selena Gomez gushes about BFF Taylor Swift, calls her a 'game changer' at iHeartRadio Awards

Two pods in a pea like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift sparking a BFF Alert when Gomez called out and gushed about Swift at the iHeartRadio Awards is something you shouldn't miss out on. As for anyone who is not aware of their friendship, which the gal pals have shared for quite a long time, from posting on each other's birthdays to being there for each other, they have an unbreakable bond that the two industry mates share with each other.

It looks like Selena Gomez couldn't keep her love for Taylor inside her, which is why she went all out to mention what Taylor means to her. Which is touching yet beautiful to see how Gomez went on to mention the Love Story singer.

Selena Gomez's display of love for her best friend Taylor Swift at the iHeartRadio Awards

Before Taylor took the stage to receive this year's Innovator Award trophy at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Selena spoke heartfelt words about her in a video that was played.

Where multiple celebrities went on to congratulate Taylor as the footage featured, what grabbed the interest was when Selena Gomez's touching words were uttered in the video, where she mentioned Taylor Swift as a "Game Changer" and someone who has the ability to be the leader.

As Selena Gomez quotes in the video:

"She can represent what she's walking through so well. As a role model, I don't think that's something you sign up for. I just think it's something you inherently have inside of you, and I think that's Taylor."

Which definitely filled Taylor’s heart with joy and gratitude. It is definitely a win-win to have friends like them. With Selena making headlines these days, it will be a treat to the eyes when the duo makes an appearance someday.

