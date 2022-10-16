Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber attend The Academy Museum Gala after latter's interview on Justin's past

At the gala, both Gomez and Bieber were spotted wearing black outfits. While the Only Murders in the Building star wore an all-black tuxedo for the event, Hailey was seen slaying in an off-shoulder gown that also bared her abs. The event also saw the appearance of several big names from Hollywood including the likes of George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner among others.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber recently came under the same roof as they attended The Academy Museum Gala 2022 held in Los Angeles on October 15. Their appearance at the same event comes after Hailey recently opened up in a tell-all interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast where she spoke about husband Justin Bieber's past with Selena.

Hailey Bieber's comments on Justin and Selena's past

Hailey recently shocked everyone when she addressed an important rumour about her relationship with Justin and clarified on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was never romantically involved with Justin during his relationship with Selena. The model noted, "When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point." In the same interview, Hailey also addressed the time when Selena's fans chanted the singer's name when Justina and she arrived at the Met Gala. The model admitted that she heard the screams and found them "disrespectful."

Selena Gomez's call for 'kindess' after Haiely interview

While Selena did not directly react to Hailey's interview comments, in a TikTok live session with her fans, Gomez opened up about how "words matter" as she spoke about online hate. The singer said, "It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen." In a 2019 Instagram live session as well, Selena had taken a stand where she said she does not endorse women tearing women down and asked everyone to "be kind."

Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for eight years. The duo broke things off for good in 2018 following which the Sorry singer and Hailey Bieber, who he had previously dated, became engaged and eventually tied the knot in September 2018. In the meantime, Selena is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me which arrives on November 4 on AppleTV+.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber's biggest revelations on 'stealing' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, marriage and more