Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama: Crowd shouts ‘f**k Hailey’ as Justin Bieber performs on stage

The Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama has no end at sight, at least for now. Majority of the internet has decided to side with Selena, while they continue to troll Hailey. Speaking of which, Hailey’s haters have now moved on from being keyboard warriors, and have now decided to call the model and entrepreneur out even in public spaces like concerts. Yes, that’s right. Recently, Justin Bieber surprised the audience with a performance during a concert. However, some people in the audience ensured that they make their dislike for his wife Hailey very much known. Read on to learn what happened.

Crowd chants ‘F**k Hailey’ during Justin Bieber’s performance

Although Justin Bieber has cancelled his Justice World Tour, he did make a surprise appearance at Don Toliver’s Rolling Loud gig recently. While Justin’s performance made headlines at first, now a new video from the concert has surfaced online, where some members of the audience were heard abusing the singer’s wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

In a video that has surfaced on TikTok, the crowd can be chanting ‘F**k Hailey’ right after Justin says, “Give it up for Don Toliver”.

However, it seems from the video that Justin Bieber could hear the abusing and screaming audience members. Watch the video below.

Did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber follow each other on Twitter

Recently, fans discovered that Justin was following his former ladylove Selena Gomez on Twitter. Moreover, even Selena follows him on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users were quick to conclude that the Baby singer might have followed his ex-girlfriend amid the latter’s ‘eyebrow’ feud with his wife Hailey. However, there is reportedly no truth to these rumours.

According to Hitc, Justin and Selena have been on each other’s followers lists for quite some time now, and it is not a recent activity

On the other hand, shortly after announcing that she is taking a break from social media, Selena is back on TikTok. She even shared a few posts on her Instagram space. In the makeup tutorial shared on her TikTok space recently, Selena said that her heart is heavy with all the drama she had to deal with on social media. She also requested her followers to be kinder. The Rare singer asked her fans and followers to consider others’ mental health.

