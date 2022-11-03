Selena Gomez has THIS to say about her viral photo with Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin

The reason why Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin's picture became such a sensation is because of the timing. In September, Baldwin had spoken out on the podcast Call Her Daddy about how she was subjected to so much hate for allegedly breaking up her husband Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez aka Jelena's relationship. Nevertheless, the snap saw the two lovely ladies embrace each other with big smiles, proving that all was well between them in spite of the very obvious "J" factor between the duo.

We could all learn a lesson or two on how to break the Internet, à la Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin style! In case you were living under a rock, Sel and Hailey had a public reunion last month at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles and while their separate red carpet arrivals in the same venue had social media already quaking, it was their photo together that had the world talking out loud...

What was The Story Behind Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin's VIRAL Photo?

Selena Gomez is currently on a promotional spree for her highly-awaited documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. During one such interview with Vulture, the Only Murders in the Building star was asked to comment on her and Hailey Baldwin's viral photo. The question - which was also placed last in the interview - asked was, "I can't wait to hear it. I know our time is up, but I also wanted to ask — that recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was the story behind it? I thought it was powerful of you guys to publicly be like, "We're moving on.""

In her ever-humble fashion, Selena Gomez gave a reply much shorter than the question asked, however, it was as apt as it gets: "Thank you. Yeah, it's not a big deal. It's not even a thing."

It's definitely uplifting to see Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin letting the past stay in the past and just simply moving on!

Is there a New Selena Gomez Album in the Works?

During the same interview, Selena Gomez was asked where she was in terms of her new album. To this, the Grammy-nominated musician revealed how they've been working "for years" on her new record only because she wants "to be able to grow" through her "music." Sel confessed that she's the person "who's terrified" of what will happen once the album is out, hence, she wants it "to be really well done and representative" of where she is: "There is a bunch of fun stuff that I'm so eager to leak, if I'm being honest. I shall not. But I'm so excited. It'll be fun and refreshing, I think."

For now, Selenators can look forward to Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which releases on Friday, i.e. November 4.