Selena Gomez HINTS at new music being in the works! Says ‘a whole little vessel of good things coming’ in 2021

During a chat with Billboard, Selena Gomez recently revealed that she might be currently working on new music for 2021! Scroll down to see what the pop icon had to say about it.

Selena Gomez is looking back on the success of her latest album! During a new interview with Billboard, the 28-year-old singer/actress chatted about her successful year, which included landing her first Hot 100 No. 1 at the end of 2019 with her song “Lose You to Love Me” along with her album Rare earning 703,000 equivalent album units to date and becoming her third No. 1 album.

“There’s this bittersweet feeling, of course,” Selena shared. “I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it.” “It’s nice to know that Rare became what it became for me,” Selena continued. “And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I’ve released so far. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna challenge myself for the next.” As for her music plans for 2021, Selena didn’t divulge too much information, but did tease she has “a whole little vessel of good things coming”!

If you missed it, Selena has been busying filming her upcoming Hulu sitcom Only Murders in the Building in NYC. Selena will join Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu sitcom, which follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Are you more excited about her series or the upcoming music? Tell us in the comments below!

