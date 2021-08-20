Selena Gomez on how she braved lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy & public heartbreaks in the last decade

Selena Gomez recently spoke to Elle USA for a candid chat about social media, mental health, being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and how she flourishes when surrounded by people she loves. Talking about mental health, Gomez reflected on how difficult it was for her to be vulnerable with her fans, having been the center of the limelight as a child star. “For a while, I felt like an object,” she said. “It felt gross for a long time.”

Selena sought assistance with mental health back in 2014 and was diagnosed with lupus. While nasty rumours made the rounds about her health, Selena decided on complete transparency. She posted a caption on Instagram that read, “I want to claim back my name.” She talked openly about her struggles: “Yes, I went away. Yes, I struggle with mental health. I’ve been depressed, and I’ve had anxiety.” In 2018, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out,” she said. “I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much.’ ”

Addressing her love-hate relationship with social media, Selena revealed that she gave her IG credentials to her assistant back in 2017 and has never controlled her online presence since. “I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation. I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realize, ‘I don’t even know this person!’” “I felt like I was suddenly able to be so present,” she added.

Gomez even said: “I’ve spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I would see an image, and I would be like, ‘My gosh, why don’t I look like that?’ None of that was good for me.”

Looking back at the last decade, Selena mentioned: “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks—these were all things that honestly should have taken me down.” But emerging stronger, the singer added: “Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’”

“ ‘You’re going to help people,’ ” she told herself. Over the past year, however, Gomez has found happiness with loved ones: “I’m a very communal person,” Gomez says. “I find happiness when I’m with people I love.”

