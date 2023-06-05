Selena Gomez is ‘grateful for family’ as she visits Eiffel Tower with cousin Priscilla Cosme: My forever

Selena Gomez has treated her millions of fans and followers with new photos on the ‘gram.

The singer is currently in Paris, Europe where she is reportedly busy working on her next project called Emilia Perez.

And now, Selena has shared new photos from the Eiffel Tower as she visited it with her cousin and close friend Priscilla Cosme. Scroll below to take a look if you haven’t already.

Selena Gomez spends quality time with her cousin in Paris

In the first photo shared by Selena, she can be seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower as her cousin Priscilla Cosme stood next to her. The Rare singer can be seen wearing a white crop top, which she paired with grey trousers and a long, black jacket. Selena kept her hair open and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the next photo, Selena can be seen seated at a restaurant table along with her cousin. The Lose You To Love Me singer can be seen placing her head on her cousin’s shoulder, as they both looked at the camera and flashed their warm smiles. Selena Gomez, 30, was seen wearing a loose grey sweatshirt, while her hair was down and she sported bright red lipstick.

Sharing these photos, Selena captioned the post, “You’re my forever and ever @pmdeleon22! Love you so much. Grateful for family.”

Selena Gomez’s Instagram photos

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

As soon as Selena shared these new photos, fans flooded her post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “QUEEN (red heat emoji)”, while another fan’s comment read, “SOOO BEAUTIFUL.” A third follower’s comment read, “Welcome to Paris princess Selena,” while a fourth user said, “Sending you so much love queen (heart-eye emoji) (red heart emoji)”. Yet another follower said, “I remember you guys together in Wien 2013, she was really adorable (heart-eye emoji) She’s always there for you and you are always there for her! Love you guys (heart-eyes emoji)”.

