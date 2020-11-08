Selena Gomez jams to Miley Cyrus' Party in the USA after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win; Reveals tearing up

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she jammed to Miley Cyrus' hit track Party in the USA after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris won the elections. Watch the video below.

Selena Gomez has joined the sea of Hollywood stars to have stepped out and celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win at the US elections. The singer has been urging fans to vote while showing her support to the duo for weeks now. With the results out, the Come and Get It hitmaker stepped into a car with her friend and played Miley Cyrus' hit track Party in the USA to jam on the song. The singer flashed her contagious smile in the video.

However, Selena revealed she was moved to tears when the news of the Biden and Harris' win broke. "I was moved to tears tonight by @joebiden & @kamalaharris. Feeling so hopeful. Tonight was about kindness and compassion. We can have differences but still be kind," she said.

Speaking about Harris' historic win, Selena said, "Seeing @kamalaharris make history was long overdue but what a beautiful moment. So grateful for her and for @staceyabrams and @michelleobama. They inspire me with their perseverance, selflessness & grace."

Check out the video of Selena jamming to Party in the USA and tweets below:

Selena Gomez singing along to ‘Party in the USA’ by @mileycyrus pic.twitter.com/wqAAmijzEb — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 8, 2020

I was moved to tears tonight by @joebiden & @kamalaharris. Feeling so hopeful. Tonight was about kindness and compassion. We can have differences but still be kind. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 8, 2020

Seeing @kamalaharris make history was long overdue but what a beautiful moment. So grateful for her and for @staceyabrams and @michelleobama. They inspire me with their perseverance, selflessness & grace. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Miley herself used the track to express her excitement over Biden and Harris taking over as the President and Vice President of the United States. She shared a video collage of Biden and Harris with glimpses of Donald Trump and added the iconic song. She shared the video with the caption, "NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! @joebiden @kamalaharris". Miley took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thankful for your service. I look forward to living under your leadership for the next four years."

