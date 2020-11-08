  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Selena Gomez jams to Miley Cyrus' Party in the USA after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win; Reveals tearing up

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she jammed to Miley Cyrus' hit track Party in the USA after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris won the elections. Watch the video below.
28559 reads Mumbai
Selena Gomez jams to Miley Cyrus' Party in the USASelena Gomez jams to Miley Cyrus' Party in the USA after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win; Reveals tearing up
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Selena Gomez has joined the sea of Hollywood stars to have stepped out and celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win at the US elections. The singer has been urging fans to vote while showing her support to the duo for weeks now. With the results out, the Come and Get It hitmaker stepped into a car with her friend and played Miley Cyrus' hit track Party in the USA to jam on the song. The singer flashed her contagious smile in the video. 

However, Selena revealed she was moved to tears when the news of the Biden and Harris' win broke. "I was moved to tears tonight by @joebiden & @kamalaharris. Feeling so hopeful. Tonight was about kindness and compassion. We can have differences but still be kind," she said. 

Speaking about Harris' historic win, Selena said, "Seeing @kamalaharris make history was long overdue but what a beautiful moment. So grateful for her and for @staceyabrams and @michelleobama. They inspire me with their perseverance, selflessness & grace." 

Check out the video of Selena jamming to Party in the USA and tweets below: 

Meanwhile, Miley herself used the track to express her excitement over Biden and Harris taking over as the President and Vice President of the United States. She shared a video collage of Biden and Harris with glimpses of Donald Trump and added the iconic song. She shared the video with the caption, "NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! @joebiden @kamalaharris". Miley took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thankful for your service. I look forward to living under your leadership for the next four years." 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Mindy Kaling weeps as Kamala Harris elected as Vice President of US; Jennifer Lopez BREAKS DOWN too

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :InstagramTwitter

You may like these
Demi Lovato reveals she is not friends with Selena Gomez anymore but wishes her the best
Selena Gomez reveals her bipolar diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' show; Confesses she needs a good cry sometimes
US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez stresses on IMPORTANCE of voting as Joe Biden, Donald Trump fight for POTUS
Miley Cyrus UNFOLLOWS Kendall Jenner on IG post model's controversial 25th birthday bash? Singer REVEALS
Selena Gomez CONFESSES that this is her first time voting; Says ‘I’ve never felt like my vote counts’
Selena Gomez gives Timothée Chalamet company as he waits to vote; Actor leaves her in SHOCK due to this reason
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement