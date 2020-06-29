Selena Gomez jams to Past Life during her car ride; Justin Bieber thanks Jerry Lorenzo for inspiring him

Selena Gomez shared a video of herself jamming on her recently released song Past Life while Justin Bieber thanked fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo for inspiring him.

It was "sing your new song in the car" day for Selena Gomez over the weekend. The songstress has been busy during the lockdown. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker previously teased that she was working on new music. A few days ago, the singer released a new remix version of Past Life, with Trevor Daniel. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, the singers managed to work together and drop the new song. While fans of the singers have showered the duo with love, Sel decided to jam on the newly released song during her drive on Sunday.

The singer stepped out sans makeup, sporting a striped tee with her hair tied back into a ponytail. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker flaunted a bright nail paint in the video. She shared the video on her Tiktok account and urged fans to sing along with her on the platform. "I’ll never let you figure me out @iamtrevordaniel #pastlife #duetwithme," she captioned the video.

During a recent Q&A with the singer, Selena revealed, "When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have. And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences [and] making decisions that maybe aren’t necessarily healthy for me."

On the other hand, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and thanked American fashion and sneaker designer Jerry Lorenzo. For the unversed, Lorenzo custom-made five looks for Justin Bieber which the singer sported on the stage of his Purpose World Tour. Justin sported a creation by the fashion designer and shared a picture on his Instagram. He thanked the fashion designer for always inspiring him. "Thank you @jerrylorenzo for the way you have shaped fashion today. You have inspired me so much!" he captioned his picture.

