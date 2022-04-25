Selena Gomez & Jennifer Stone get fans nostalgic by recreating their Wizards of Waverly Place rap on TikTok

It was a moment of delight for fans of Wizards of Waverly Place as Selena Gomez reunited with her co-star Jennifer Stone for her latest TikTok video. The singer and Stone recreated their characters' famous 'Hat rap' from the Disney show in a TikTok video and it left fans high on nostalgia to watch the duo come together again to perform the same.

Sharing the video, in the captions Selena wrote, "We had to." The adorable video showcased the two co-stars performing their famous Crazy Hat rap from the show. The TikTok video showcased the duo lipsyncing to the song which says, "What’s that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat." Gomez starred as Alex Russo on the Disney hit, which debuted in November 2007. Stone essayed the role of her best friend Harper Finkle on the show.

Fans of Wizards of Waverly Place know well how many iconic moments Selena and Jennifer have shared onscreen as Alex and Harper and hence it was a huge delight for them to see the duo together again, performing this epic throwback. Wizards of Waverly Place also starred David Henrie as Justin and Jake T. Austin.

As for Selena's TikTok videos, the singer has been making sure that her fans remained entertained and her videos have been featuring some of the coolest celebrities. Recently, Gomez was also joined by Camila Cabello for a hilarious TikTok video. The duo was seen lip-syncing to a Dance Moms scene while sipping on martinis in the epic video.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez slams body shamers who criticize her looks: I don't care about my weight