Selena Gomez joins BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa for the Ice Cream Challenge; Watch Video

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa took up the Ice Cream Challenge on TikTok and their synchronisation is unbelievable!

Last month, Selena Gomez collaborated with BLACKPINK on K-pop girl band's new song Ice Cream. Although the members couldn't meet, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, they interacted via video calls and shot their parts of the MV in their respective locations. As fans continue to enjoy the track, the singers kicked off the Ice Cream challenge wherein they replicated their dance moves from the music video. Selena, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa recreated their dance steps from the music video for the TikTok challenge.

In the video, Selena sported a white tee with the word "Vote" written on it while she placed a bunch of flowers on her head. Jisoo sported a beige, fill-sleeved shirt with a black undershirt whereas Lisa sported an oversized cream sweater tucked into a pair of formal pants. Jennie sported a pair of checked pants with a chic printed top and a beret to complete her OOTD. Whereas Rose donned a crop top and a single buttoned crop sweater with a pair of pants for the video.

A fan collaborated all the five videos and shared it on Twitter. Check it out below:

Speaking with Radio.com, BLACKPINK singers gushed about working with Selena. Rosé said that the group was honoured to have received an opportunity to work with the singer. "I mean, we've really been big fans of her, ever since we were, like, trainees, growing up, watching her on TV, first of all, and listening to her music...big fans. We even practised [learning] her songs when we were trainees ourselves, so it's just unbelievable that we get to work with her. She's the sweetest person we've ever actually met," the singer said on behalf of the group.

ALSO READ: Rosé REVEALS her favourite Selena Gomez song; Latter wants to spend New Year's Eve with BLACKPINK

Share your comment ×