Selena Gomez joins #StopHateForProfit; PENS DOWN note to Mark Zuckerberg: There has to be accountability

Selena Gomez is going straight to the leadership of Facebook and Instagram to combat the hate and racism issues on social media platforms. The 28-year-old singer and actress shared a private message she had written to Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on her own Instagram Stories. “Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry,” Selena wrote in the message. “I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS.”

She added, “Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.” Selena also stressed the importance of acting now, given the election is less than 50 days away “We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting,” she continued.

“There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.” Selena is joining the #StopHateForProfit protest alongside other stars like Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry and more.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian who participated in the campaign earlier in the week, froze her Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours, and informed her fans: “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed,” Kim explained on Instagram.

