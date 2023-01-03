Selena Gomez, Kardashian family to Victoria & David Beckham – INSIDE New Year celebration of these 5 celebs

2023 turned out to be a starry new year! both literally and metaphorically. Not only were there stars and sparkles all around the sky but on our Instagram feed too. Everyone in the celebrity world had a glittering end to 2022, including the Kardashian family, Selena Gomez, and Victoria Beckham. Hollywood celebs certainly know how to celebrate the start of a new year in style. Here's a sneak glimpse at some celebrities' new year's celebrations. Selena Gomez

Famously known for her popular stint in Wizards of Waverly Place and singing, Selena Gomez reportedly decided to spend this year's New Year's Eve in Cabo with her friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Recently, the star of The Only Murders in the Building posted a photo dump of her new year celebration on social media as she happily posed with her friends. The trio seemed to have a gala time sporting comfy clothes as they lounged on the yacht. In addition, Gomez also posted a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a glittering dress. The singer also wished her fans writing, "Wish you all a Happy New Year! I adore and value each one of you!" The Beckhams Football legend David Beckham took to social media to share a gorgeous photograph of himself alongside his wife Victoria Beckham, and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, under a display of fireworks. Sharing the sweet family snap, he also acknowledged that they were "missing" their oldest son Brooklyn, who was celebrating with his wife Nicola Peltz. While the newlyweds spent their Christmas in the States with the Peltz family in Florida, Brooklyn's parents Victoria and David Beckham ringed in their new year in London.

Kadarshian-Jenner family Let's keep up with Kardashian while we're at it. Both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wore all-black attire to their New Year's Eve celebrations. Kylie Jenner started things off by posting stories of a sit-down supper that she and her friends, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and others had before partying till the early hours. They all rang in the new year with a skiing trip to Aspen as the festivities began to pick up. She also uploaded a few photos of her daughter Stormi skiing and having fun in the snow. Kylie wished everyone, “A happy night. Here's to a great 2023!” Kris Jenner was thankful for a lot of things in 2022. She shared a photo gallery of her favorite moments from 2022 along with a very sentimental statement wishing everyone a happy new year. According to her Instagram stories, Kourtney spent the holiday at home with Landon, Travis' stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, and close friend Charli Damelio. The blended family seemed to enjoy a celebratory evening with a cannon that fired confetti. Meanwhile, Kim recently shared some nice photos of herself ringing in 2023 while wearing pajamas, and Khloé brightened up the scene with matching mommy-and-me manicures with her daughter True.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez welcomed 2023 in a glamorous way. Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share cute videos of herself sipping on a cocktail while sporting the 2023 glasses she had on her face. She looked stunning in a black and red gown. Her husband, Ben Affleck was missing from her new year posts. In the caption, the singer and actress simply wrote, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!” Miley Cyrus For the second year in a row, Miley Cyrus brought the house down in Miami with an NYE special on NBC, but this time her godmother Dolly Parton served as her co-host. While Cyrus and Parton sang Wrecking Ball and Jolene, among other songs, we also witnessed other celebrities and performers showing up to the event. Paris Hilton, Sia, and other celebrities gave special performances at Miley's New Year's Eve party, which turned out to be a blast for fans. Paris posted several pictures of their magical moments from the New Year's Eve performance with Miley Cyrus and Sia on her social media pages. Additionally, Miley also revealed that her brand-new song, Flowers, will be released on January 13. Whose new year celebrations did you enjoy catching up on the most? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

