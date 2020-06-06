Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga & more celebs hand over their Instagram to black leaders to spread awareness

As part of the Black Lives Matter movement Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, and Lizzo handed over their Instagram handles to black leaders in an attempt to amplify black voices. Read on to know more.

In an attempt to amplify Black voices, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga invited Black leaders and anti-racist organisations to take over their Instagram accounts to spread more information about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Giving the black leaders a platform to reach out to their millions of followers directly, Gomez and Gaga made the announcement on their social media accounts. Selena was the one who kicked things off on June 6 and introduced Alicia Garza, co-creator of Black Lives Matter.

Addressing Gomez’s 179 million followers, Garza posted a video explaining why people started protesting after the brutal killing of George Floyd. She also shared details about how to provide help and get involved in the movement. Following the lead, Shawn Mendes, who was seen protesting in Miami, shared invited activist and strategist Zyahna Bryant, who took over his Instagram story. "Now is the time to move to action, now is the time to educate ourselves and do the reading, find the local people in your community who are doing anti-racist work," she suggested.

Meanwhile, Lizo spoke with the Black Visions Collective in Minneapolis to spread awareness about the protest and how her 8 million followers can help join the fight. "I believe in using my platform to give others the chance to speak," Lizzo said ahead of the Instagram Live. ET reported. Lady Gaga also announced that she will be lending her Instagram handle to organisations she’s donated to such as Loveland Foundation, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Color of Change, Black Future Labs, Fair Fight and National Lawyers Guild.

