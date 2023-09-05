Selena Gomez leaves Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner's beauty brands behind; reigns with 94 index points after TikTok eyebrow drama

With an influx of celebrity beauty and skincare brands in the industry, the competition is unsurprisingly at its peak. With stars like Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber having their own lines, there's a wide variety to choose from. And while they're all popular brands, only one of them reigns supreme in popularity.

The eyebrow drama between Gomez, Bieber, and Jenner is no secret to anyone. The latter two were accused of shading and making fun of the former. A few weeks ago, the singer launched an eyebrow gel and netizens were amused with Gomez's attempt to monetize the situation. Now, the Only Murders in the Building actress has left Jenner and Bieber's brands behind and taken the crown of the most popular celebrity beauty brand. Here's how.

ALSO READ: 'Smart business woman': Fans appreciate Selena Gomez for launching brow gel after Hailey Bieber-Kylie Jenner TikTok drama

Selena Gomez leaves Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner's beauty brands behind

According to the beauty marketplace Fresha's study, Gomez's brand Rare Beauty has won the battle against other celebrities including Bieber's skincare line Rhode and Jenner's cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. The brands were ranked from most to least popular on the basis of search volume, Instagram following, TikTok post count, and the number of views each brand's TikTok hashtag has. Rare Beauty topped the list and easily took the crown.

Rare Beauty vs Kylie Cosmetics vs Rhode

It has a beauty index score of 94.58 out of 100. Founded in February 2019, the brand's official account has more than 6.1 million followers on Instagram, has an average count of six billion views on its hashtag, and has the second-highest search volume on a monthly basis. Kylie Cosmetics was placed at the second position with a beauty index score of 88.42 out of 100. It was founded back in 2014 and became a rage once it was officially launched.

Meanwhile, Bieber's line Rhodewas placed at the ninth position with a beauty index score of 64.04 out of 100. Other brands that overtook it included Lady Gaga's vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics company Haus Labs, Ariana Grande's makeup line REM Beauty, Millie Bobby Brown's clean brand Florence by Mills, and Rihanna's cosmetic company Fenty Beauty.

Full list of most popular celebrity beauty brands

Rare Beauty (94.58)

Kylie Cosmetics (88.43)

Fenty Beauty (86.3)

Florence by Mills (86.64)

REM Beauty (75.62)

Jeffree Star Cosmetics (75.53)

Supergoop (64.59)

Haus Labs (64.21)

Rhode (64.04)

Goop (61.98)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Yummy things are on the way': Hailey Bieber dons red swimsuit as she teases new 'strawberry girl' product while rubbishing pregnancy rumors