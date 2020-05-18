Selena Gomez leaves her dad whistling with her makeup while Justin Bieber climbs up a tree; See Pics

Selene Gomez gives herself a quick quarantine makeover while Justin Bieber unwinds on a tree.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are trying their best to stay busy during the lockdown. Selena has previously revealed that she is quarantining with her family. The singer also revealed she has been working on some music as she created a small studio at home. Apart from her work from home schedule, Selena also joined hands with HBO for her own quarantine cooking show. Although she has been busy with numerous activities, she recently decided to deck up and click a few selfies.

The singer dug out a few makeup products from her beauty line, Rare, and tried them on. The singer added the glam to her weekend with the help of glossy lipstick and brushed a rouged colour on her cheeks. She transformed her locks into gorgeous waves that added the oomph to her Sunday look. While it was obvious that her Instagram followers would fan over her look, the Lose You To Love Me singer revealed her father was also blown away by her looks.

"I had an urge to put my make up on. My papa noticed then proceeded to ask “why do you look like that?” He whistled as he walked away. So there’s that," she captioned her photos.

While Selena had us going weak on our knees, Justin chose to step out and unwind in nature's lap. The Intentions singer has been locked down in Canada with his wife Hailey Baldwin. While the duo has been indulging in a lot of activities together, the singer decided to take some time off to introspect. In pictures shared on Instagram, Justin is seen sitting on the branch of a tree, lost in his thoughts. Check out the photos below:

