Selena Gomez LIKED a shirtless photo of Justin Bieber; Fans feel her Instagram was hacked

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber might be a thing of the past. However, Jelena fans freaked out when Selena liked and unliked a shirtless photo of Hailey Bieber's husband.

Jelena broke up in March 2018. Following which, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber moved on with their respective lives. However, it seems like Selena took a walk down the memory lane on Instagram and might have accidentally liked two of Justin's photos. The Rare singer has been active on Instagram lately. The 27-year-old songstress, like many Hollywood stars, has resorted to social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. She has been sharing photos and videos to keep her fans updated about her self-quarantine activities via Instagram.

Over the weekend, while she shared the cover of "The Blessing" by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, fans noticed she an old picture of JB. The photo was shared by a fan account. Although Justin's face wasn't visible, his tattoos were on full display. TheSelenaRundown took a screenshot of her like and shared it on their account. However, soon enough, Selena unliked the photo.

The Instagram account also noticed Selena had liked another photo of her ex-lover. In this photo, Justin wasn't alone. Selena featured in the picture as well. Paparazzi snapped them together in February 2018. The duo was attending Justin's dad's wedding in Jamaica. With a span of a half-hour, Selena's like disappeared.

The Instagram activity has Selena fans thinking her Instagram was hacked. "She’s hacked," a fan commented. "She is obviously hacked sis is not crazy," another added. "Who tf is with her phone??" questioned a fan. Some even speculate that it was a result of boredom in the time of quarantine. "Sis is bored bored in quarantine omg," a fan wrote. "she’s going insane in her quarantine," added another follower.

What do you think might have happened? Do you think her account was hacked or was it a mistake in the time of quarantine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

