Selena Gomez looks bold and beautiful in her latest sporty outing in New York city; See photos

The songstress looked fierce as she wore a grey coloured shirt and paired with a pair of identical printed pants. Check out the photos below.

Selena Gomez is back in the limelight than even before and is making heads turn as she goes out and about. The pop singer was recently spotted out and about with her group of friends celebrating the release of her new album Rare. On Tuesday, some lucky and die-hard fans of Selena were in for a treat as the singer met and interacted with them during a meet and greet. For the outing, which took place at sports brand store, Selena looked bold and beautiful in an all-grey look.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer's lip colour, however, stole the show. The songstress looked fierce as she wore a grey coloured shirt and paired with a pair of identical printed pants. Selena tied up her in a top knot and wore a dark lip along with hoops. Selena completed her look with a pair of grey and black sneakers, taking her look to a whole new level.

At the event, Selena interacted as well as hugged fans at the sports brand's flagship store in NYC. Check out Selena's latest photos as below:

Selena recently made headlines when she was spotted enjoying a night out with friends at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig's. The outing sent the media into a tizzy as Hailey Bieber also was spotted at the same restaurant on the same day. The singer's latest songs have sent her fans joining the dots between her lyrics and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Read More