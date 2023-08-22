Selena Gomez looks dreamy in blue dress while playing with dogs ahead of music release

Selena Gomez is here to slay the summer scene like a true-style supernova. Grab your shades 'cause the glamour levels are off the charts. Selena's been gracing our screens with a series of jaw-dropping looks that are hotter than a July heatwave. And today? Well, today's fashion fiesta is seriously something else. Selena is bringing that summer magic with a sleeveless blue floral Dôen midi dress that's practically dripping elegance. Hair up, vibes up – she's a walking confidence explosion.

But guess what? The excitement doesn't stop there. Brace yourselves, fashion fanatics, 'cause she's not just twirling around in that enchanting dress, oh no! She's also hanging out with a pair of adorable pups, all while rocking that same dreamy outfit. Double takes never looked this good!

Selena Gomez doesn't look so sweet with Karol G

Selena's not just serving up summer sweetness – she's got some serious spice too. Cue the sultry vibes, 'cause our girl knows how to turn up the heat. Picture this: a black strapless top that's all sass and belted wide-leg jeans from EB Denim that scream "I'm here to slay." Karol G's concert got a major dose of star power when Selena strutted in looking like a rockstar. The world might need a moment to recover after this fashion explosion!

Selena Gomez' going to be SINGLE SOON

Oh, but the drama doesn't stop at fashion, my friends. Selena's got us all on the edge of our seats with a little musical secret she's been keeping. Hold onto your playlists, 'cause she's about to drop a fresh tune bombshell. Can we get a drumroll, please? The first single of her new music era is on the horizon, and it's teasingly named "Single Soon." Mark your calendars, 'cause August 25th is the day our playlists officially get a spicy summer upgrade. Selena, you sly fox – our ears are ready and waiting!

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while... Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘" You heard the queen – new music alert, and it's set to be the ultimate August anthem!

Selena Gomez is turning up the heat this summer with a parade of show-stopping looks and a musical surprise that's bound to make August the most unforgettable month yet. Summer just got a major upgrade, and it's all thanks to Selena!