Selena Gomez looks drop-dead gorgeous in all-black as she poses for a selfie; DEETS here

Selena Gomez is one of the most beloved artists in Hollywood. With more than 400 million followers on Instagram, she has one of the highest social media reach across the world. However, Gomez previously said that she steers clear from social media to protect her own mental health. The singer only uses TikTok and her team handles Gomez’s other social media accounts.

In her recent Instagram story, Selena Gomez looks gorgeous as always. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram story

In her recent Instagram story, Selena Gomez looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black ensemble. In the selfie, the Wolves singer dons a black sweater which she accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and black cat eyed sunglasses. She styled her hair open with a middle part. The singer flaunted her well-manicured nails as she pulled down her face mask. Gomez opted for a natural look with pink lips.

Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday celebrations

Selena Gomez's behind-the-scenes images from her 31st birthday celebrations showed how she looked stunning in a bold red tube dress that featured ruffle and tassel detailing. This event also included stars like Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

Gomez's birthday celebrations didn’t end with this star-studded party. She also celebrated with a private screening of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. The singer opted for a hot pink, satin halter top dress as she partied the night away.

After double birthday celebrations, Gomez is now looking to eliminate toxicity from her life and stay positive. A source told ET, “Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.” The source further added, “She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.”

