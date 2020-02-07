Selena Gomez looks drunk as she confesses she cannot move her arms; Watch the hilarious videos

Selena Gomez made her way to the Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020 this week and got a little drunk at the venue. Check out the videos below.

Selena Gomez dressed to kill at the Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020. The singer stunned in a peach strapless dress on the red carpet a few hours ago. While we couldn't get enough of her from the event, insider videos have revealed that the Lose You To Love Me singer got a little carried away and ended up getting tipsy at the event. A video shared by Selena on her Instagram account sees the 27-year-old reclining on her chair with champagne in her hand.

Selena is heard confessing that she can't "f**cking move" before she broke into a fit of laughter. In another video that is doing the rounds of the internet, the singer is seen holding up the glass of her drink and admitting that she cannot feel her arms. Her friends on the table couldn't help but laugh at her goofy moment.

Check out Selena Gomez's adorable video below:

Selena has been in good spirits lately. The singer has had a successful album in her pocket as Rare has been accepted and loved by all. The album earned a number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, giving Selena her third number 1 spot. Apart from her music album, Selena also announced her new beauty line this week. The Rare singer revealed the brand will be called Rare Beauty. She shared the announcement with a video on Instagram. Check out the post below:

You can get more details about her beauty brand here: Selena Gomez announces her makeup line Rare Beauty; here’s everything you need to know about it

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Read More