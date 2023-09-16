Selena Gomez looks gorgeous wearing tan bustier top and denim pants, stuns in new mirror selfie after VMAs meme fiasco

Selena Gomez makes headlines from time to time by merely existing. The pop star was most recently in the news for her appearance at the 2023 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. Her expressions from the star-studded musical awards ceremony went viral and Gomez turned into a meme yet again. For the unversed, the string started when she first shared a picture of herself wrapped in a blanket. The image instantly became a meme online.

This was followed by her appearance at the Inter Miami vs LAFC game where her shell-shocked expression gave birth to another meme. The VMAs incident saw several of her reactions going viral including one about Chris Brown and Olivia Rodrigo. The singer recently posted a mirror selfie wearing a tan bustier and she looks stunning in the image.

Selena Gomez dons tan bustier top and denim pants

Gomez posed in front of a golden-bordered mirror inside a bathroom as she took a mirror selfie. The 31-year-old flaunted her tan bustier top which was paired with high-waist light blue jeans. She kept her hair straight and down her shoulders for the photograph. The actress shared it on her Instagram story but did not add any caption to it. She also made headlines recently for her fashion choices at the MTV VMAs main event and the after-party.

Selena Gomez at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The Only Murders in the Building actress wore a purple corset minidress to the after-party and a floral lacy red outfit for the red carpet and awards ceremony. Gomez was a hit on the best-dressed list for her evolving dressing sense. Meanwhile, she spoke up about the viral memes from the event and she wasn't pleased. On her Instagram story, Gomez said, "I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."

Selena Gomez's latest Rare Beauty launch

In other news, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker released a new product for her beauty brand Rare Beauty. The latest launch is a limited-edition red lipstick, about a week after she posted about the limited-edition Rare Beauty comfy sweatsuit. Posting about the lipstick, she said, "A red lip is an instant confidence boost for me, and I wanted to share that empowering feeling with you." It is named the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Devoted.

The lip color is pitched as a "true red that's flattering on all skin tones." Gomez added that 100% of the sales will be going to the Rare Impact Fund set up by her to increase access and awareness about mental health services to young people. Alongside the caption, she posted selfies wearing the rep lipstick. While the first image shows her staring into the camera, the next shows her smiling with her tongue beneath her teeth.

