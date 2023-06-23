Selena Gomez looks mesmerizing as she shares glimpse from Paris trip: I loved every moment

Singer Selena Gomez is currently spending time in Paris, where she is said to be working on her highly anticipated project, Emilia Perez. During her stay, Selena has been treating her fans to glimpses of her experiences through snapshots shared on her social media account. Today, she delighted her followers with a series of brand-new pictures on Instagram, igniting excitement and joy among her adoring fans.

Selena Gomez's time in Paris

Being in Paris, Selena Gomez has been making the most of her stay. While details about her upcoming project, Emilia Perez, remain under wraps, Selena has been savoring the beauty and inspiration of the City of Love. Through her social media updates, she has provided glimpses into her Parisian adventures, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating what's to come. The singer-songwriter recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all."

Selena Gomez’s new pictures from Paris

Selena Gomez shared a collection of ten pictures from her time in Paris. One of the snapshots features Selena and her sister Gracie, holding a delectably oversized croissant. Dressed in a stylish white shirt, adorned with gold hoops and black sunglasses, Selena exudes a chic vibe, accompanied by her black YSL shoulder bag. Another photo showcases Selena in what appears to be a recording studio, while others capture iconic Parisian landmarks such as the majestic Arc de Triomphe with the sun shining through it and a rooftop gathering with friends, with the magnificent Eiffel Tower gracing the background.

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s photos

Selena Gomez's recent pictures from Paris have received an outpouring of love from her fans. They appreciate her authenticity, with one fan commenting, "One thing about Selena is that she didn't let anyone change her (red heart emoji)." Another fan noted, "There's something about Selena and Paris! " Excitement over Selena's Parisian adventure is evident, with another fan exclaiming, "Selena in Paris served us so well!!" The overwhelming support continues with fans declaring, "Selena, yes, you're slaying queen!"

