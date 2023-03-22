Selena Gomez looks picture perfect bride in white gown as she happily posed with Steve Martin; DEETS here

Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin has been giving sneak peek of the upcoming season to the fans. On Tuesday, Steve Martin posted a picture on Twitter with co-star Selena Gomez who was seen donning a wedding year. Fans are curious whether Gomez’s character in Only Murders in the Building is getting married? Will Steve Martin be playing the role of father of the bride in the series? Well, here is everything that we know about Selena Gomez in white wedding attire for Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez in white wedding attire

In the photo shared by Steve Martin on Tuesday, he looked dapper in a dark tuxedo with a bow as he posed with co-star Selena Gomez. Gomez was donning a white wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline as it flared from the waist. She completed the look of her vintage lace gown with a matching veil. The Wolves singer tied her hair in a bun with face framing tresses in waves and kept her make-up subtle with bold red lips.

Martin captioned this picture with, ‘Guess what just happened’. He later also shared an adorable picture of Selena Gomez and Martin Short who was also donning a stylish tuxedo. He wrote, ‘Turns out this happened too’.

Witnesses also saw Selena Gomez running around Arconia and getting in a cab with her co-stars as they filmed for Only Murders in the Building. This has left fans wondering what will happen to Oliver, Charles, and Mabel in season 3 of the Hulu series. Few weeks before Martin said that the filming for the upcoming season had already begun.

Earlier, it was also announced that Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep will be joining the cast ensemble of Only Murders in the Building.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd shares a cracking moment from the just-released MCU movie with host Andy Cohen on the Live show.