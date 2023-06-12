Selena Gomez looks stunning in white as she shares new PICS on Instagram; Says she is ‘crazy about Paris’

Selena Gomez has treated her fans and followers with new pictures on her social media space.

The 30-year-old singer is currently in Paris, where she is reportedly working on her upcoming project named Emilia Perez. Over the last few weeks, Selena has shared a few snapshots from her time in the City of Love. And today, she posted a series of brand-new pictures on her Instagram space, thus leaving her fans excited and happy.

Read on to know more.

Selena Gomez’s new pictures from Paris

In the photos, shared by Selena, we see her standing under a yellow light, in what looks like an elevator. The Only Murders in the Building actress can be seen dressed in a casual yet chic outfit. Selena opted for a white ribbed-knit top with black stripes running across the neckline, hem, and sleeves. The top had the words ‘Christian Dior’ written on it. She paired the top with a white skirt. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and Selena accessorized the look with a pair of dainty hoops. She completed her look with a black shoulder bag. Selena smiled and posed for the pictures as the camera clicked her.

Sharing these photos, she captioned the post, “Crazy about you Paris”. She also tagged the person who took her snapshots.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s photos

As soon as Selena shared these photos, fans and followers flooded the comments section with likes and reactions. One fan wrote, “We love you Selena! Thank you are being you! You are rare. You are enough. Hope you have the best summer in Paris.” Another said, “You look amazing Selena (red heart emoji) we love you (red heart emojis)”

Many fans were seen defending the Rare singer against comments that claimed that Selena is copying Hailey Bieber’s style. One follower said, “I really saw a comment that said “carrying a small bag like hailey” (face palm emoji) OMG, so now carrying a small bag is stealing style? That is so ridiculous! That is literally the style now. I have plenty of small bags I love to wear and I can tell you right now, my inspiration definitely WASN’T from hailey! STOP making everything a big deal and get off Selenas page. You FAKE accounts will never be satisfied. Go get a life and stop being a Shi* person. WE LOVE YOU SELENA GOMEZ”. Another person wrote, “Whenever I read a bad comment from one of Hailey’s cry baby fans, all I hear is ‘wahh, wahhh, waaahhhhh’ (baby emoji)”

