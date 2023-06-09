Selena Gomez looks uber cool in sweatshirt as she relishes ice cream; See PICS

Selena Gomez is not only a talented singer but also a promising actress, producer and businesswoman. She is a fashion icon too. The RARE Beauty founder mesmerizes us with her unique style every time she appears. She has a huge fan following on Instagram and fans are always there to support her. Gomez often updates her fans about her life on social media by sharing pictures and videos.

Selena Gomez looks uber cool in sweatshirt

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram to post some pictures of herself having a day out with one of her friends. At an outdoor cafe, she was seen relishing a chocolate chip ice cream cone filled with chocolates and nuts on it. For the outing, she wore a Balenciaga turtleneck sweatshirt along with blue Daisy Duke denim shorts. The 30-year-old singer looked uber cool as she completed her look with bold silver hoop earrings. She showed off her toned body as she enjoyed the day out sitting on a blue chair at the cafe.

The Calm Down singer was seen with one of her female friends who opted for a cute outfit featuring a camel colored coat over a leopard-print shirt. Taking to her Instagram, Selena captioned her photos, “Ice cream chillin.”

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s post

Fans filled the comment with lovely words the moment Gomez uploaded her pictures. One fan wrote, “look so good yeah look so sweet baby you deserve a treat,” while the other said, “The earth got hotter after this post.” A third one commented, “Cute” while several fans dropped fire and red heart emojis.

However, the date and time these photos were taken is unknown. It is also suggested that the pictures were clicked a long time ago but shared by Gomez on the occasion of National Best Friends Day.

Meanwhile, earlier Selena revealed that the photo-sharing app puts a lot of pressure on people to conform and resists them from actually celebrating. It does not have uniqueness. In an interview with Daily Mail, she was asked what she would do to get rid of Instagram entirely. Replying to the same, the singer said, “I think I'd have a lot of people not liking me for saying yes. If I could find a balanced, happy medium that would be great, but I would be lying if I said that it isn't destroying some of my generation's identity.”

