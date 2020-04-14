Selena Gomez on Lose You To Love Me: Needed to hit rock bottom to understand there was huge veil over my face

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez got extremely candid about the time she wrote her hit single from Rare, Lose You To Love Me. Read below to know what Selena had to share on the same.

2020 started on a grand note for Selena Gomez, in terms of the professional aspect as she finally released her highly-awaited album, Rare. Her latest work comes five years after the release of her most successful album, Revival. Out of all the singles from Rare, the one track that had both Selenators and critics alike raving for the singer was Lose You To Love Me. The heartbreaking song sees Selena as her raw, true self belting out her inner emotions and state of mind. And yes, there's the 'not subtle' references to her once upon a time boyfriend, Justin Bieber!

In a recent conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview, the Dolittle star was asked about the relatability to Lose You To Love Me and if she remembers the moment when she made the realisation of getting herself back together. To this, Gomez shared honestly, "I do. I wrote it at the beginning of last year and had just gotten out of treatment. It was a moment when I came back and I was like, 'I’m ready to go into the studio with people I trust and start working on songs.' There was an air around it where people were very happy because it was like I was going to finally be me."

"But I didn’t necessarily see it that way at the time. When I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to hit rock-bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face," the 27-year-old singer confessed.

Well, her true emotions definitely worked wonders for Lose You To Love Me, as the track earned Selena her much deserved first ever #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart!

What did you think of Selena Gomez's song Lose You To Love Me? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Selena also shed light on how Rare deals with some pretty heavy stuff, in terms of the lyrics. "I wanted to make sure, especially on this album, that each song meant something to me, that it represented a story that actually happened to me or one that I’m still walking through," Gomez admitted to Interview.

