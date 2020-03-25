Selena Gomez misses her nights out with friends; Adopts a foster puppy while in isolation

Selena Gomez welcomes a new furry friend Daisy to her house while she practices social distancing and misses her friends.

We feel you, Selena! is all we've got to tell Selena Gomez as she misses her nights out with friends during the isolation phase. While all of us are wondering how to pass time until the Coronavirus outbreak fades away, the 'Rare' singer Selena Gomez is just like us. Last evening, the starlet took to her Instagram handle and shared a pair of old pictures with her friends, rewinding her life back to the times when she could go out and party with her mates.

The 27-years-old singer captioned her post, "Missing our nights creating and dancing.." The first picture shows Selena and Julia Michaels press their hands together in a sweet gesture as they pose for the camera. Both the girls look dolled up wearing glittery eye makeup. Another picture looks like a perfect chill scene where Selena is squeezed between Julia and Justin Tranter. Dressed in casual clothes, the three are friend goals as they snuggle on the couch.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Selena has also adopted a foster puppy and named her Daisy. The singer would now no longer feel alone as she has a new furry friend to keep her company during the social distancing phase. Selena introduced her fans to Daisy during an Instagram Live session. "I know a few friends that are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place … I couldn’t help it, I have to keep her," she said and also stated that her other pet dog Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well.

Check out the video:

