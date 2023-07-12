Selena Gomez misses sister Gracie and New York, shares heartwarming picture; fans say 'best duo ever'

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and actress, recently shared a heartwarming mirror selfie that has captured the attention and affection of her fans. In the picture, Selena expresses her longing for her beloved sister, Gracie, and the vibrant city of New York. Selena captioned it "Missing NY and my sissy".

Stylish outfits and adorable poses for Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the mirror selfie, Selena Gomez is seen wearing a stylish camel-colored coat, paired with white trousers and boots. She accessorizes her outfit with a black purse and a cream-colored muffler, exuding a chic winter look. Gracie, on the other hand, is dressed in a multicolored sweater, blue bottoms, and a white winter cap with a playful pom-pom on top. The sisters strike a cute pose, capturing the love and warmth they share.

Fan reactions on Selena Gomez' picture

Fans couldn't help but gush over the bond between Selena and Gracie. Their comments flooded the post, with many declaring them the "best duo ever." Others expressed their love for the sisters, describing them as the "cutest duo" and their "two favorite persons." Some fans noted Gracie's growth, showering them both with affection. A few fans jokingly pleaded with Selena not to go back to New York, insisting that she stay in LA with her friends. One admirer even proclaimed Selena as the "most beautiful woman in my world."

Selena gomez' upcoming projects

Selena Gomez is currently making waves in the entertainment industry with an array of exciting upcoming projects. One of her highly anticipated endeavors is the filming of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. In this American mystery comedy-drama series, Gomez portrays the character of Mabel Mora, a talented artist residing in the Arconia building. Together with two other residents, played by Steve Martin and Martin Short, they form an unlikely team investigating a mysterious death in their shared residence. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its humorous take on crime fiction and the chemistry among its lead cast. Aside from her involvement in Only Murders in the Building, Gomez is also set to produce a reboot of the beloved film Working Girl on Hulu. This exciting project showcases her diverse talents beyond acting and allows her to make a mark as a producer. Additionally, Gomez has revealed her dedication to expanding her artistic repertoire by learning Spanish for an upcoming Spanish-language film set to commence shooting in the summer of 2023. The untitled project, rumored to feature Emila Perez and be directed by Jacques Audiard, promises to be a captivating addition to Gomez's filmography.

Not stopping there, Selena Gomez has also shared that she is working on her next album, keeping her loyal fan base eagerly anticipating her musical creations. With her undeniable talent and dedication to her craft, it is evident that Gomez is fully immersed in various exciting projects that will continue to captivate audiences and solidify her status as a multi-talented artist in the entertainment industry.

