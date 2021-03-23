Selena Gomez is 'MISSING' Taylor Swift; Drops cute throwback snaps of besties with the latter's cat Benjamin

Selena Gomez took the nostalgia route on her Instagram page, sharing throwback photos of herself with bestie Taylor Swift and the latter's adorable cat Benjamin, making Selenators and Swifties very happy.

When it comes to celebrities, we've seen on many occasions, the making and breaking of the closest of friendships. Standing the test of time and anchoring each other through their personal struggles, we have Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, whose equation is indeed friendship goals for Selenators and Swifties. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the besties have been unable to meet.

The distance is making the heart grow fonder for Selena as she recently took to her Instagram Stories to publicly share how she's missing Taylor. Sharing throwback snaps of the besties from a 2019 home visit, we see Swift's adorable cat Benjamin stealing the limelight from the duo. Comfortably dressed in athleisure wear with natural makeup, the two and Benjamin pose for pouty photos. What we found endearing is how Gomez cuddles with Benjamin while having a big grin on her face in one of the pictures.

Check out Selena Gomez's Instagram post featuring 2019 throwback snaps with Taylor Swift and her cat Benjamin below:

Selena's caption reads as, "kinda missin this one."

Amongst those who liked Gomez's throwback snaps with Swift was 's daughter , who follows both Selena and Taylor on IG.

We adore these besties and how!

Meanwhile, the first heartwarming photo in Selena's new IG post was shared by the 28-year-old singer back in a 2019 Instagram story. "My ride or die I would die for this one Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I'm on your side for life," Gomez had lovingly penned for the 31-year-old singer.

Moreover, in a 2020 episode of Selena's popular cooking show Selena + Chef, Taylor made a cameo via an endearing FaceTime call with Gomez.

