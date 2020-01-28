Selena Gomez moved by Demi Lovato's emotional Grammys performance; Says ‘I'm so happy for you’

Selena Gomez posts sweet tribute to Demi Lovato after her emotional Grammys performance. Check out what she said.

Demi Lovato hit the stage for the first time in over a year and a half at the 2020 Grammy Awards and treated her fans with a breath-taking performance. The 27-year-old singer marked her comeback with her new single, Anyone. Even though the singer had stepped away from the spotlight following her near-fatal overdose in 2018, her powerful and emotional performance proved that she is back and is here to stay. While the fans couldn’t stop gushing about the singer, Selena Gomez showed her support for her longtime friend and fellow Disney star with a sweet tribute.

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery,” Selena, who is also 27, wrote alongside a picture of Demi’s performance. The two singers worked together on Barney and Friends as children before becoming Disney stars. While two have had their own struggles to deal with over the past few year, Selena had asserted that she reached out to Demi after her overdose episode.

While introducing her new track before her performance, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she wrote the song days before her near-fatal overdose incident. While performing the song, Demi did not hold back her emotions and broke down as she sang the song. Looking beautiful in a white gown, Demi stood alongside a piano and softly sand the first few lyrics of her song but couldn’t continue. Becoming overwhelmed with her emotions, the singer had to start over. But once she did, it was sheer perfection. From her command over the lyrics, to the strength in her voice, the performance was everything her fans had been waiting for.

Check out Demi Lovato's Grammy performance here:

