Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me: Singer-actress TEASES new 'uniquely raw and intimate' documentary

A singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist; Selena Gomez is the prime definition of a multihyphenate! The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated musician took to Instagram to tease her new documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The documentary feature is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who helmed the critically acclaimed 1991 documentary film Madonna: Truth or Dare. The IG post shared by Selena Gomez is a mute video of an empty private screening room with the opening slate of Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me - which will premiere on Apple TV+ - on screen. Sel's caption reads, "Wanna hear a part to my story...My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTVPlus." As per Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

