Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me: Singer-actress TEASES new 'uniquely raw and intimate' documentary
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian of Madonna: Truth or Dare fame.
A singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist; Selena Gomez is the prime definition of a multihyphenate! The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated musician took to Instagram to tease her new documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The documentary feature is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who helmed the critically acclaimed 1991 documentary film Madonna: Truth or Dare.
The IG post shared by Selena Gomez is a mute video of an empty private screening room with the opening slate of Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me - which will premiere on Apple TV+ - on screen. Sel's caption reads, "Wanna hear a part to my story...My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTVPlus." As per Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."
Selena Gomez's life, whether it be professional or personal, has always been and continues to be scanned under the public eye. Hence, Selenators will be eagerly awaiting to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me to hear straight from Selena Gomez, pouring her heart out, instead of someone else, as an advocate of mental health herself.
A release date for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is yet to be unveiled. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez will be in attendance at Emmys 2022 next week as a nominee - with Only Murders in the Building securing her first-ever Emmy nod (Outstanding Comedy Series) as executive producer - and presenter.
