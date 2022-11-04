Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: How the singer's intimate documentary tackled the 'Justin Bieber' factor

We're all curious to know if Selena Gomez reveals all in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me about her tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber , which was and still is heavily publicized. The answer is yes, but, in parts. Without digging in too deep, JB finds mentions more in the paparazzi's constant berating of Selena, questioning her about Justin again and again, as well as a few honest confessions of dealing with the "worst heartbreak" in her life.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - which released today, i.e. November 4 on Apple TV+ - is in no way an easy watch! The famous singer-actress - who has a lineage of fans aka Selenators that will fight tooth and nail to protect her - bares her heart and soul about the mental health struggles - including her Lupus diagnosis and bipolar disorder - she's faced in the last few years in a bold, intimate documentary. Whether we like to admit it or not, the "Justin Bieber" factor will inevitably be a permanent aspect of Selena Gomez 's life even if it's been a while since Jelena called it quits for good...

Here are all the Justin Bieber references made in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me:

Paparazzi Coverage of Jelena

From the get-go, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me focuses on the overpowering media scrutiny of Jelena and how Justin Bieber continues to be a topic of discussion for the paparazzi even now when interacting with Selena Gomez. With newspaper clippings of their breakup making it in montage style, the documentary also includes footages of paparazzi hounding Selena with constant Bieber-related questions, including asking for her reaction to JB and Hailey Baldwin's engagement news, which happened soon after Jelena's final breakup in 2018.

Selena Gomez Questions 'CONSTANT' Association to Justin Bieber

Before time jumping to 2019, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me first kickstarts in 2016 during Selena Gomez's Revival Tour - the beginnings of Sel's mental health battles which led to the tour eventually getting cancelled - and while having a breakdown backstage due to feeling not good enough about her rehearsals, Selena namedrops Justin Bieber. Gomez was worried that John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M Records Chairman and CEO, would regret signing some "Disney thing," particularly because he inquired about JB: "He called me this morning about the song with Justin. I'm like, 'When am I going to just be good enough by myself? When am I going to be good enough, just me by myself, not needing anybody to be associated with?'" While Selena doesn't clarify which song she is referring to, it could possibly be an unreleased collab with Justin or even Feel Me, which Gomez performed during the tour and which was finally released as a part of her album Rare due to popular demand.

Selena Gomez's True Intentions With Lose You to Love Me

Talking about her Billboard Hot 100 #1 single Lose You to Love Me, Selena Gomez revealed in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, that she wrote the song with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter in just 45 minutes. Giving the backstory behind the heartbreaking yet hopeful song, Selena divulged, "I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, 'I think I'm ready to just say, 'I'm sad.''... The fastest song I've ever written. It's about more than just a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again."

During a promo montage for Rare, when a journalist quipped how he'd like to talk about boys all night with Selena Gomez, the Grammy-nominated musician clarified in retort that she wrote Lose You to Love Me so that she "wouldn't" have to talk about boys.

How Justin Bieber Breakup is Selena Gomez's "Worst Heartbreak" & "The Best Thing"

As mentioned above, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me features Selena Gomez being asked by a paparazzo how she felt about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement with Selena noting that "everything was so public" which disabled her from moving on. However, Selena then spoke candidly about how breaking up with JB - she doesn't mention his name - was her "worst heartbreak" which turned out to be "the best thing.": "I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Selena Gomez may forever have the "JB" factor attached to her, nevertheless, it's truly classy to see how she managed to talk her truth without being malicious in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

