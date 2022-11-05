Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: Taylor Swift has THIS to say about her BFF's 'raw, intimate' documentary

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift 's close-knit friendship is something we wish we had! The two powerhouses have been there for each other through thick and thin, always cheering the other on and even celebrating milestones together. It comes as no surprise that Swift would be like Selenators and watch Gomez's "uniquely raw and intimate" documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which released on November 4.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Taylor Swift made sure to share her sweet and honest thoughts on Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Sharing Selena's IG post on her documentary, Taylor was all praises for her BFF on Instagram Stories. "So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever." Interestingly, Swift, on many occasions, has taken to IG Stories to share Gomez's work projects and shower her with compliments. Selena, too, has reciprocated in kind and even deemed her bestie "The Man," while going gaga over the Grammy-winning musician's 10th studio album Midnights. Notably, Midnights not only debuted at #1 on Billboard 200, but Taylor Swift also made history as she captured the entire Top 10 in a single week, with Anti-Hero debuting at #1.

Taylor Swift is Selena Gomez's "Only Friend in the Industry"

In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez confessed how Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in Hollywood: "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

A testament to this is when Selena Gomez turned 30 in July, and while she had a grand celebration, Sel chose to celebrate separately with Taylor Swift as well on a low-key dinner date, photos of which were shared by the Only Murders in the Building star on Instagram, with the following caption: "30, nerdy and worthy."

We adore Taylena's friendship and how!

What did you think of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me? Which brutally honest moment of Selena Gomez from her documentary got to you the most? Share your personal review and picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

How Did Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Become Friends?

It seems as though we have the Jonas Brothers to thank for gifting us with the amazing friendship of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. It was in August 2008, when Sel and Tay were first spotted hanging out together on a double dinner date with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, who the lovely ladies were dating at the time. Selena would go on to recall this moment in an interview with KISS FM UK in 2017: "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming and we just clicked."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is a celebrity documentary that has been highly awaited and it's finally out this week. Selena Gomez bares her heart and soul about her struggles with mental health; right from her painful Lupus diagnosis and relapse during the COVID-19 pandemic to her coming to terms with her bipolar disorder and even glimpses at how her turbulent relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber was her "worst heartbreak" and the "best thing.": "Everything was so public. I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Selenators were left heartbroken by Selena Gomez sharing her "deepest secrets" in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, but just like Taylor Swift are also immensely proud of the singer-actress for speaking her truth.