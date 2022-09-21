Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer: Singer gives emotional private life peek she 'wouldn't change'

Selena Gomez is letting Selenators into the personal diary of her heart! A few weeks back, the 30-year-old singer-actress-entrepreneur had revealed that a documentary on her personal life titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was set to drop soon. Finally, the trailer for the highly-awaited doc has been unveiled by Sel, as we get an emotionally stirring and vulnerable glimpse into the multihyphenate's "highs, lows, and everything in between."

In Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer, Selena Gomez shares real-life moments where she's just as happy as she is sad, even breaking down into tears a few times. The only background score is the Only Murders in the Building star taking deep breaths as the slate remarks, "Every breath, a breakthrough." We're shown Selena spending time with her family as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her demanding work life. A prior press release of the doc had revealed: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."