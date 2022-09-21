Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer: Singer gives emotional private life peek she 'wouldn't change'
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres on November 4.
Selena Gomez is letting Selenators into the personal diary of her heart! A few weeks back, the 30-year-old singer-actress-entrepreneur had revealed that a documentary on her personal life titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was set to drop soon. Finally, the trailer for the highly-awaited doc has been unveiled by Sel, as we get an emotionally stirring and vulnerable glimpse into the multihyphenate's "highs, lows, and everything in between."
In Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer, Selena Gomez shares real-life moments where she's just as happy as she is sad, even breaking down into tears a few times. The only background score is the Only Murders in the Building star taking deep breaths as the slate remarks, "Every breath, a breakthrough." We're shown Selena spending time with her family as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her demanding work life. A prior press release of the doc had revealed: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."
Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer below:
For Selena Gomez, as a staunch advocate of mental health, to bare her honest self so openly to the world is sure to speak profoundly to millions and millions of those who struggle in their own lives.
Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian of Madonna: Truth or Dare fame, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres on Apple TV+ on November 4.
