Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer: Singer's emotional confessions on mental health, fame and more

Releasing the new promo of her documentary on World Mental Health Day, Selena in her Instagram post mentioned, "Every breath, a breakthrough." The singer had previously released a teaser of the same last month and the new two-minute trailer gives a glimpse into the vulnerable side of Gomez that will be seen in the documentary as she gets real about her journey from being a child star to one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry.

The trailer of Selena Gomez's upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was released ahead of its release next month. The documentary follows six years of Selena Gomez's life touching upon some of her most difficult moments including her Lupus diagnosis and her mental health struggle. The 30-year-old singer gets candid like never before.

Check out the trailer of the documentary here:

'Be who you are Selena'

The trailer of the documentary begins with a voiceover of Gomez where she powerfully says, "Just be who you are Selena." The singer further stresses on the importance of self-love and self-acceptance as she adds, "No one cares about what you are doing. It's about who I am." Being in the public eye can be challenging and it seems Gomez will be exploring how important it is to hold on to one's true self amid everything.

Selena says she's 'grateful to be alive'

At another point in the trailer, Selena confesses, "I am grateful to be alive." The singer talks about being okay with where she is and accepting her journey. The trailer showcases the footage of the actress' Lupus diagnosis from 2015. Previously, while talking to Elle US, the Wolves singer had spoken about her health and said, "'My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down." It seems Gomez will be showing us the other side of it in the documentary as she shows what it takes to get past the most difficult moments.

Gomez's promise to herself

Going through what she has while being the public eye can be immensely tough and Selena showcases in her documentary, the point at which she decided she is going to stop living like this. The singer questions herself saying, "How do I learn to breathe my own breath again?" Gomez talks about promising herself to live a better life and change things around in a powerful moment.

Selena doesn't want to be 'super famous'

Selena Gomez began her career in the entertainment industry as a child and the singer addresses early fame and everything that comes with it in the documentary. While she shot to fame as a child on Barney and Friends, in the new trailer of her documentary, she discusses how she doesn't want to be "super famous." Selena looks back and says she has been working her whole life since she was a kid and going forth, she wants to use her fame for the good and to make a difference.

Feeling 'not good enough'

As Selena gets candid and showcases her most vulnerable side in My Mind & Me, the singer at one point opens up on her insecurities and reveals how she feels that she is "not good enough" and that's what holds her back from doing things. The singer explores what makes her happy and how connecting with people helps her get out of her head. The footage showcases Selena reuniting with an old classmate from school. The singer then adds, "Clearly, I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else."

'This is the beginning'

The trailer also teases the title song where the singer croons, "My mind and me don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn't change my life." The singer is also heard talking about how she feels happier and in control of her emotions at an event. The powerful track also seems to suggest how it will give hope and strength to those struggling with their own mental health as the singer croons about others not feeling alone after witnessing her journey. The trailer of the documentary concludes with the singer saying, "This is the beginning for me" as a beautiful frame of the singer flashing a smile lights up the frame.

Selena Gomez's documentary will be premiering on AppleTV+ on November 4. After the singer dropped the new trailer on her Instagram, not only fans but also her friends from the industry have been cheering for her. Model Gigi Hadid was seen showing her appreciation for the same as she left a comment on Gomez's post that included the fire emoji. Fans on the other hand cheered for the singer with supportive messages as they praised her for opening up about her journey.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez talks about kindness after Hailey Bieber's explosive interview comments: Words matter