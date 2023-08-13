Selena Gomez oozes oomph in an orange corset top and leather jacket as she poses for the camera; PICS

Just a day ago, Selena Gomez was in the news for appearing with her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa. And now, she is home, chilling with herself in blankets nearby the firewall. In a series of posts and stories made by the star, she is giving different hints through different images. Well, we are here to talk about both. On one side, the American singer is leaving no stone unturned with her sizzling look in orange corset. But on the other side, she chooses to adorn a denim look as her monsoon attire. Here is everything to know about what is going on in Selena's Instagram stories and posts.

Selena Gomez oozes oomph in orange corset

Let's talk about her recent posts first, Selena Gomez is no stranger to turning heads, and she did just that with a jaw-dropping outfit that set the internet on fire. This singer took to Instagram to share her new attire with the fans. This was an orange corset donned together with a leather jacket. Soon after, the fans were quick to comment on the post suggesting that Selena could slay almost anything. Gomez's fashion choices have always been a talking point, and this time was no different.

On the other side, she displayed a completely different side of herself in her stories. This was when the Bad Liar singer posed with a blanket suggesting how cold it had been getting lately. She finished off her Instagram series with the final story. This was a mirror selfie of her in her house. To the surprise of the fans, this was a denim look that she completed with a tight bun.

As we soak in the visual treat that was Gomez in the orange corset, it's clear that she continues to make the internet move everything she decides to post something. As of now, the singer is not currently working on any album. As fans eagerly anticipate her next appearance and the inevitable buzz it will create, one thing is for sure: Selena Gomez knows how to make a lasting impression, leaving us all excited to see what she will bring to the floors next time. For more updates on the personal and professional life of the star, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

