Selena Gomez opens up about being depressed when pandemic started; Says ‘got through it with the right people’

Selena Gomez recently opened up about going through a rough patch at the start of COVID-19 pandemic. The singer mentioned that she “went into a bit of a depression.”

Ice Cream singer Selena Gomez recently got candid about how her mental health was affected at the start of the pandemic earlier this year. In her conversation with Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General, on Instagram Live, the 28-year-old singer and entrepreneur revealed that she went through a bit of depression as the pandemic overtook the United States.

“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” she explained. Selena continued, “My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle.” Now, Selena explained, she is feeling better.

“Slowly, towards the end, I found things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching USD 100 million in 10 years for mental health,” she shared.

“And recently, I’ve been able to go to the studio,” Selena adds. “So I would say right now, I’m fully coming out again and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it, and got through it with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy.”

