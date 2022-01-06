Selena Gomez OPENS UP about turning 30 this year: I love growing up

Selena Gomez's 30th birthday isn't for another six months, but she's already looking forward to it. In a joint interview with her Hotel Transylvania: Transformania co-star Andy Samberg for this week's edition of PEOPLE, Gomez, whose birthday is on July 22, spoke up about how "excited" she is to enter a new decade.

"I love growing up," Gomez said as per PEOPLE. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful." However, aside from her birthday, Gomez has a lot to look forward to this year, including the release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final film in the animation franchise, on Amazon on January 14.

After a decade of portraying Count Dracula's vampire daughter Mavis in the franchise, Gomez described her departure as "bittersweet." "I'm a little sad," she said. "But we've had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I'm about to be 30, so it's pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways."

Meanwhile, one of these changes is Gomez's ability to proclaim herself a Grammy-nominated vocalist. She is nominated for best latin pop album for her album Revelación at the 2022 awards show, which airs on January 31. As per PEOPLE, Gomez, who is currently working on her next studio album, admitted that the nomination has made her "more nervous" about her new music, but that it has been a "good fire under my a**."

