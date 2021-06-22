Selena Gomez opens up on her experience filming Only Murders In The Building, reveals her on set nickname

Starring alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez also revealed that she has a cute little on set nickname which was given to her by her co-stars.

It has been a while since we heard any new music from Selena Gomez, but that's because the singer has been working on a new show titled Only Murders In The Building. The upcoming series was being shot in New York and Selena has been snapped on several occasions on set. Now, in a new interview wit Vogue Australia, Selena revealed how has the experience of acting and executive producing the project been.

Selena said, "I get to have a say. I get to see what works and doesn’t work, and that’s exciting for me. Because I don’t know what’s going to happen when I grow up. I would maybe love to write something, I’d maybe love to direct something. Producing has been like dipping my toe in the water,” she said. Adding that being on set makes her incredibly happy.

"When I’m acting – I don’t want to say this because there are multiple things I feel with all my projects – but acting to me is just my favorite. It’s really, really wonderful, and I’m very happy when I’m on set,” Selena revealed.

Starring alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, Selena also revealed that she has a cute little on set nickname. "First off, they’re brilliant. They’re legends, and they have lived so many different lives, and it’s like I’m a sponge and I’m just soaking all of that in,” Selena said of her co-stars.

She added, "They were just like uncles. Marty calls me Bubbala, like: ‘How’s my little Bubbala?’ They’re so quick and witty and established. I want to be where they are. I love when people challenge me, and they would tell me things I would never know. I think you’re going to see on screen how much we did love each other." While the release date hasn't been announced as yet, Selena's several photos from location had delighted millions of her fans.

ALSO READ: Amid split with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson seemingly responds to wild party night rumours

Share your comment ×