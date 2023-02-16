Selena Gomez opens up about dealing with online hate post her breakup: I constantly had anxiety

Selena Gomez has opened up about dealing with social media hate and meanness after going through a breakup. The Rare singer, who is on Vanity Fair’s 2023 Hollywood Cover, engaged in a conversation with the magazine recently and expressed herself on various topics from Instagram to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, to her advice to young people who are just getting started in the showbiz. Selena also revealed why she handed off her Instagram account to her assistant after going through a breakup. Read on to find out.

Selena Gomez is one of the few celebrities who have openly admitted to outsourcing her social media accounts to her assistants. When the 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder was asked about that decision, she explained that she was starting to get ‘inundated’ with a lot of information that she did not want to know. Explaining further, she added, “I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else. There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one.”

Selena also shared that although she did not care about people calling her ‘ugly’ or ‘stupid’, they tended to get extremely ‘detailed’. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she said.

Selena Gomez reveals the one social media app she has on her phone

Selena revealed that the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok because she finds it ‘a little less hostile’. The singer also shared that she sends the things she does for her assistant to posts. The Only Murders in the Building actress also shared that she has a filter system wherein her team puts together a few comments that are encouraging.