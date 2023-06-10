Selena Gomez opens up about 'hustle' in her life, reveals she wants to do 'cool things' with 'awesome people'

Selena Gomez is a multi-tasker through and through. The 30-year-old is a successful singer and songwriter but the music industry isn't the only world she has dabbled in. The pop star is also an actress, producer, and entrepreneur who has starred in multiple projects and is the owner of her own makeup line called Rare Beauty. Gomez has opened up about how she deals with life and if she has managed to find any sort of balance in her life.

Selena Gomez talks about balance and wanting to do 'cool things' with 'awesome people'

Gomez has her hands full with acting projects, her upcoming music album, the projects she is producing, and her beauty brand. During a conversation with The Wrap, when the singer was asked about finding balance in her life, she responded, "I don't think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle. The older I've gotten, the more I've understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it."

Gomez explained, "And I make time for the things that are important. This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I'm spending one week with my family and then I'm going off to Paris and then I'll return to them but I'll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that's just how I function." She added that maybe when she gets older, she'll be different and have a different way of living life.

But right now, Gomez's work ethic and her life are all about "the hustle." The former Disney star divulged, "And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people." The songwriter also opened up about wrapping up filming on season three of her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. Gomez talked about the pressure of delivering the best and wanting to beat what they previously did when a series means a lot to people.

She added that the show's team is constantly surprising her with the storylines "and the mystery of it all." Gomez feels this is their "best season yet" and she is "beyond thrilled" about it. "I had such a great time and I couldn't believe the people I was working with," the Come and Get It hitmaker concluded. The mystery comedy-drama series that streams on Hulu stars Steve Martin and Martin Short apart from Gomez. Iconic actress Meryl Streep will also be a part of the upcoming third season of the award-winning show.

