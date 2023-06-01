Selena Gomez opens up about life under the media microscope; Showcases her real and vulnerable side

American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman Selena Gomez possesses a beautiful friendship with the new couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. They regularly refer to themselves as a throuple. The famous spouses joined the multi-talented singer recently for an important discussion around mental health and how to deal with anxiety. They recorded it for Gomez’s platform Wondermind and had a lot to day about the project.

Selena Gomez discusses mental health with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The couple admitted that they often struggle with anxiety. Brooklyn said, “I have the worst anxiety. I mean, literally my wife is my therapist. We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating."

After that, Nicole continued, “I think we definitely both get anxiety.” She said that she cannot help reading the comments on her Instagram. Comments on appearance and stuff do not bother Nicole but what really bothers her is when people say something untruthful which is a blatant lie. She said that she wants to respond with ‘That's just not true.' This hurts her the most.

Gomez, who sported a chic black headband and went for a no-makeup look showcased her simplicity as well as matched the topic of the discussion. She said, "Brooklyn's helped me actually become a little bit more laid back in certain situations.” The singer asked the couple how they cope with negative feelings. Brooklyn shared that initially it does not bother him but if it does he starts to stress about it. When he gives up, he goes to his wife Nicole for advice. According to Brooklyn, his wife gives him the best advice. On the other hand, to remove stress Nicole likes to go on a walk. She even loves going on long car drives with Brooklyn and they can be driving anywhere normally.

In between the conversation, Selena Gomez said, “I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple.” The relationship between these three is incredible and visibly stronger than ever. By the end, Nicole shared that she loves their throuple very much.

Meanwhile, talking about Gomez, the singer recently made headlines when a video of her having a heated argument with a security guard at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. Later, a fan who attended the Paris concert shared the truth behind the argument.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez poses in front of Eiffel Tower with friends amid filming for Emilia Perez: Check out photos